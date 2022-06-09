Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 9, 2022 : BABA, DIDI, NIO, SQQQ, TQQQ, BILI, WEJO, SNAP, QQQ, PDD, TAL, RLX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -25.03 to 12,590.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,213,620 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -4.97 at $114.65, with 7,269,201 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.05 at $2.46, with 6,985,571 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 15.77% of the target price of $15.6.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.53 at $18.85, with 3,478,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.34 at $47.54, with 3,034,366 shares traded. This represents a 68.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.22 at $32.43, with 2,871,200 shares traded. This represents a 30.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is -3.74 at $25.97, with 2,417,295 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 57.71% of the target price of $45.



Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) is +0.33 at $2.57, with 2,368,460 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEJO is in the "strong buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.03 at $15.20, with 2,139,670 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.6 at $307.04, with 1,094,463 shares traded. This represents a 9.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -3.37 at $61.58, with 1,022,776 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.01 at $5.00, with 870,698 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 113.64% of the target price of $4.4.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.07 at $2.28, with 502,215 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 151.9% of the target price of $1.501.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.