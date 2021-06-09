Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 9, 2021 : WISH, CLOV, CLNE, AMC, AHT, GEO, BB, CLVS, WEN, SPI, WPG, UWMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 46.07 to 13,856.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 77,001,956 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +3.49 at $15.12, with 23,418,222 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +4.65 at $26.80, with 21,677,216 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is +2.41 at $12.31, with 7,836,898 shares traded. CLNE's current last sale is 107.04% of the target price of $11.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -2.85 at $52.20, with 4,620,598 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.9. AMC's current last sale is 1,305% of the target price of $4.



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.86 at $7.13, with 3,526,111 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 237.67% of the target price of $3.



Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) is +1.8 at $8.16, with 2,604,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GEO is in the "strong buy range".



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -0.48 at $15.32, with 2,165,431 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 204.27% of the target price of $7.5.



Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is +1.49 at $7.20, with 2,031,856 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 122.55% of the target price of $5.875.



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is +0.08 at $28.95, with 1,945,464 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +2.39 at $8.62, with 1,667,342 shares traded.



Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is +0.72 at $5.72, with 1,126,973 shares traded.



UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is +0.92 at $10.07, with 936,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UWMC is in the "strong buy range".

