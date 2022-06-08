Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 8, 2022 : RDBX, DIDI, TQQQ, NIO, SQQQ, NVAX, VZ, CCL, MRK, BABA, GILD, BILI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -40.27 to 12,671.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,301,115 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +0.59 at $9.14, with 4,030,407 shares traded. RDBX's current last sale is 457% of the target price of $2.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.11 at $2.35, with 3,611,503 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 15.06% of the target price of $15.6.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.31 at $33.02, with 2,805,880 shares traded. This represents a 32.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.74 at $20.39, with 1,769,655 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.43 at $46.68, with 1,706,654 shares traded. This represents a 65.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +8.77 at $56.31, with 1,416,560 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVAX is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.2 at $51.45, with 1,392,848 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 90.26% of the target price of $57.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.35 at $13.43, with 1,078,669 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 62.47% of the target price of $21.5.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.17 at $90.31, with 1,061,934 shares traded. MRK's current last sale is 98.16% of the target price of $92.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.4 at $108.72, with 995,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $62.54, with 915,498 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 86.86% of the target price of $72.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +2.47 at $30.50, with 699,955 shares traded.BILI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.73 per share, which represents a -39 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

