Pre-Market
CLOV

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 8, 2021 : CLOV, AMC, BB, SQQQ, NOK, FCEL, WEN, TSLA, NIO, CCIV, SPCE, TLRY

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 77.86 to 13,880.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,376,719 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +4.2 at $16.12, with 27,698,264 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 107.46% of the target price of $15.001.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +3.28 at $58.28, with 6,048,450 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.9. AMC's current last sale is 1,457% of the target price of $4.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.94 at $16.71, with 4,441,735 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 222.8% of the target price of $7.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $10.58, with 1,732,215 shares traded. This represents a 1.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.05 at $5.56, with 1,331,725 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 97.54% of the target price of $5.7.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.88 at $12.40, with 979,141 shares traded.FCEL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is +4.31 at $27.25, with 843,140 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEN is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +17.57 at $622.70, with 793,585 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 88.96% of the target price of $700.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.06 at $44.74, with 767,900 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +0.9101 at $27.41, with 741,927 shares traded.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +1.49 at $36.18, with 694,474 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCE is in the "buy range".

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.66 at $20.38, with 686,977 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 101.9% of the target price of $20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLOV AMC BB SQQQ NOK FCEL WEN TSLA NIO CCIV SPCE
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular