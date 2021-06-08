Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 8, 2021 : CLOV, AMC, BB, SQQQ, NOK, FCEL, WEN, TSLA, NIO, CCIV, SPCE, TLRY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 77.86 to 13,880.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,376,719 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +4.2 at $16.12, with 27,698,264 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 107.46% of the target price of $15.001.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +3.28 at $58.28, with 6,048,450 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.9. AMC's current last sale is 1,457% of the target price of $4.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.94 at $16.71, with 4,441,735 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 222.8% of the target price of $7.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $10.58, with 1,732,215 shares traded. This represents a 1.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.05 at $5.56, with 1,331,725 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 97.54% of the target price of $5.7.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.88 at $12.40, with 979,141 shares traded.FCEL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is +4.31 at $27.25, with 843,140 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEN is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +17.57 at $622.70, with 793,585 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 88.96% of the target price of $700.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.06 at $44.74, with 767,900 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +0.9101 at $27.41, with 741,927 shares traded.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +1.49 at $36.18, with 694,474 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCE is in the "buy range".



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.66 at $20.38, with 686,977 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 101.9% of the target price of $20.

