Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 7, 2022 : DIDI, SQQQ, C, TQQQ, AMZN, GM, AAPL, TGT, ET, KO, KHC, QQQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -147.45 to 12,452.18. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,981,577 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.18 at $2.48, with 4,138,688 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 15.9% of the target price of $15.6.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.59 at $49.04, with 3,326,299 shares traded. This represents a 74.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $51.40, with 3,301,689 shares traded. C's current last sale is 78.47% of the target price of $65.5.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.12 at $31.42, with 2,895,156 shares traded. This represents a 26.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -3.1 at $121.69, with 2,286,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".
General Motors Company (GM) is -0.4549 at $37.38, with 2,144,523 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.9501 at $144.19, with 1,104,151 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Target Corporation (TGT) is -11.57 at $148.10, with 1,091,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TGT is in the "buy range".
Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $11.86, with 1,073,622 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".
Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.4299 at $62.44, with 938,345 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -0.26 at $36.43, with 856,382 shares traded. KHC's current last sale is 80.96% of the target price of $45.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.41 at $303.81, with 751,334 shares traded. This represents a 8.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.
