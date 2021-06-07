Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 7, 2021 : AMC, BB, WDH, LMNL, QTS, F, SQQQ, MVIS, AHT, AAPL, QQQ, TLRY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 3.46 to 13,774.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 12,761,257 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.74 at $48.65, with 9,957,687 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,216.25% of the target price of $4.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.27 at $14.13, with 3,371,016 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 188.4% of the target price of $7.5.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is -0.02 at $8.45, with 3,150,702 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WDH is in the "strong buy range".

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is +1.88 at $5.90, with 2,229,631 shares traded. LMNL's current last sale is 131.11% of the target price of $4.5.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) is +13.95 at $78.44, with 1,896,227 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QTS is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.06 at $16.03, with 1,070,351 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $10.91, with 1,008,767 shares traded. This represents a 4.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is +1.75 at $22.00, with 840,237 shares traded.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.37 at $5.34, with 820,689 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 178% of the target price of $3.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.22 at $126.11, with 557,053 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.37 at $335.23, with 461,476 shares traded. This represents a 44.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.5 at $19.30, with 390,410 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 96.5% of the target price of $20.

