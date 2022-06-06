Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 6, 2022 : DIDI, TQQQ, AMZN, TCOM, SQQQ, YMM, NIO, SNY, QQQ, BABA, RLX, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 165.87 to 12,713.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,321,835 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +1.19 at $3.04, with 34,512,632 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 19.49% of the target price of $15.6.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.44 at $33.58, with 3,626,390 shares traded. This represents a 34.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +2.03 at $124.38, with 3,565,440 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is +1.4 at $23.13, with 2,824,999 shares traded.TCOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/7/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.09 at $45.87, with 1,907,679 shares traded. This represents a 62.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is +1.85 at $8.75, with 1,786,610 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "strong buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.92 at $19.00, with 1,328,352 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.

Sanofi (SNY) is +0.4066 at $53.94, with 1,106,015 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNY is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +4.38 at $310.58, with 1,074,606 shares traded. This represents a 10.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.84 at $99.05, with 951,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.16 at $2.04, with 544,591 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 135.91% of the target price of $1.501.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.22 at $12.67, with 537,269 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 126.7% of the target price of $10.

