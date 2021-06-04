Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 4, 2021 : AMC, BB, F, ESGE, BBD, NUAN, ITUB, XERS, PSTH, SQQQ, TSLA, TLRY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 36.55 to 13,566.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 12,600,738 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -3.39 at $47.95, with 9,187,281 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,198.75% of the target price of $4.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -0.31 at $15.57, with 5,315,211 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 207.6% of the target price of $7.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.44 at $16.43, with 3,261,509 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is -0.03 at $45.30, with 1,559,573 shares traded. This represents a 47.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.0033 at $5.41, with 1,000,200 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is +1.4 at $54.95, with 881,380 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NUAN is 7.944913; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.0075 at $6.12, with 880,000 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 98.75% of the target price of $6.2.



Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) is +0.53 at $4.38, with 825,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XERS is in the "buy range".



Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) is -2.25 at $22.80, with 799,234 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $11.43, with 751,710 shares traded. This represents a 9.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +7.46 at $580.30, with 434,121 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 82.9% of the target price of $700.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.35 at $20.07, with 380,366 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 100.35% of the target price of $20.

