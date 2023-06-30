News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 30, 2023 : RNLX, GNFT, TQQQ, SQQQ, BDTX, CCL, TSM, XPEV, JOBY, LCID, NIO, SPCE

June 30, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 130.5 to 15,070.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,718,090 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Renalytix plc (RNLX) is +0.8405 at $2.91, with 3,285,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RNLX is in the "strong buy range".

GENFIT S.A. (GNFT) is +0.22 at $4.27, with 2,395,980 shares traded. GNFT's current last sale is 106.75% of the target price of $4.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.65 at $39.88, with 2,366,624 shares traded. This represents a 147.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.33 at $19.47, with 2,146,559 shares traded. This represents a 3.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is +0.1985 at $5.23, with 2,134,017 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BDTX is 19.110699; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.52 at $17.68, with 1,928,826 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.13. CCL's current last sale is 141.44% of the target price of $12.5.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.66 at $101.30, with 1,646,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.9998 at $12.83, with 1,208,548 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 108.27% of the target price of $11.85.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.04 at $10.02, with 1,166,509 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.07 at $6.95, with 1,055,616 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 69.5% of the target price of $10.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2 at $9.59, with 774,604 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.39% of the target price of $11.5.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.07 at $4.16, with 663,802 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 104% of the target price of $4.

