Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 30, 2022 : TQQQ, ASPN, SQQQ, DNAY, QQQ, NIO, CCL, ACI, LI, XPEV, AAPL, COP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -126.09 to 11,532.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,037,256 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.08 at $23.80, with 4,479,275 shares traded. This represents a 11.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) is +3.32 at $11.75, with 4,089,563 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.47 at $59.12, with 3,344,537 shares traded. This represents a 110.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Codex DNA, Inc. (DNAY) is +0.29 at $2.21, with 2,069,018 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DNAY is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.07 at $279.73, with 1,297,783 shares traded. This represents a 3.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.4 at $21.46, with 1,090,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.31 at $8.56, with 809,013 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 61.14% of the target price of $14.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is -1.35 at $26.80, with 672,754 shares traded. ACI's current last sale is 72.43% of the target price of $37.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.63 at $38.71, with 624,567 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "strong buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.34 at $31.76, with 617,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.18 at $137.05, with 598,783 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ConocoPhillips (COP) is -2.01 at $89.45, with 345,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".

