Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 30, 2021 : MRIN, GSK, ASTS, SQQQ, SPCE, WISH, ALT, XPEV, BBBY, AMC, NIO, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -16.06 to 14,556.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,281,135 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is -3.49 at $13.81, with 2,897,819 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.03 at $39.92, with 2,113,481 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 85.85% of the target price of $46.5.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is +3.12 at $13.33, with 1,513,300 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $9.14, with 1,412,109 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -2.63 at $44.39, with 1,290,335 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCE is in the "buy range".

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is -0.19 at $13.21, with 959,502 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is -4.95 at $10.95, with 759,867 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "strong buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.96 at $43.36, with 575,570 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.16 at $29.75, with 559,277 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 110.19% of the target price of $27.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.67 at $57.10, with 545,911 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 993.04% of the target price of $5.75.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.24 at $50.58, with 529,786 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.16 at $26.47, with 328,739 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 139.32% of the target price of $19.

