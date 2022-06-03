Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, TPTX, TSLA, NIO, TWTR, AMC, KSS, PLTR, F

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -181.5 to 12,711.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,531,032 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.14 at $33.76, with 3,982,257 shares traded. This represents a 35.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.45 at $45.95, with 3,957,803 shares traded. This represents a 63.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.52 at $310.86, with 1,424,582 shares traded. This represents a 10.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.36 at $147.85, with 1,353,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) is +39.59 at $73.75, with 1,187,790 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TPTX is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -35.55 at $739.45, with 1,186,099 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 76.83% of the target price of $962.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.33 at $18.52, with 994,419 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.79 at $40.70, with 721,819 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 75.09% of the target price of $54.2.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.19 at $13.11, with 426,453 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 131.1% of the target price of $10.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is +1.72 at $42.90, with 317,423 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.6. KSS's current last sale is 81.71% of the target price of $52.5.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.17 at $9.13, with 274,742 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $11.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.14 at $13.75, with 235,013 shares traded. F's current last sale is 80.88% of the target price of $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TQQQ SQQQ QQQ AAPL TPTX TSLA NIO TWTR AMC KSS PLTR
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular