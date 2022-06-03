Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, TPTX, TSLA, NIO, TWTR, AMC, KSS, PLTR, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -181.5 to 12,711.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,531,032 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.14 at $33.76, with 3,982,257 shares traded. This represents a 35.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.45 at $45.95, with 3,957,803 shares traded. This represents a 63.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.52 at $310.86, with 1,424,582 shares traded. This represents a 10.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.36 at $147.85, with 1,353,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) is +39.59 at $73.75, with 1,187,790 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TPTX is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -35.55 at $739.45, with 1,186,099 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 76.83% of the target price of $962.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.33 at $18.52, with 994,419 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.79 at $40.70, with 721,819 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 75.09% of the target price of $54.2.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.19 at $13.11, with 426,453 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 131.1% of the target price of $10.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is +1.72 at $42.90, with 317,423 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.6. KSS's current last sale is 81.71% of the target price of $52.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.17 at $9.13, with 274,742 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $11.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.14 at $13.75, with 235,013 shares traded. F's current last sale is 80.88% of the target price of $17.

