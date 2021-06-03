Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2021 : AMC, BB, NOK, GTT, SQQQ, EXPR, TLRY, CLOV, AHT, QQQ, AAL, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -114.36 to 13,561.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,728,596 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -3.95 at $58.60, with 32,479,831 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +2.13 at $17.38, with 30,377,599 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 231.73% of the target price of $7.5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $5.51, with 4,954,181 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 96.67% of the target price of $5.7.



GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) is +0.6 at $3.10, with 4,784,960 shares traded.GTT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.37 per share, which represents a -79 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.35 at $11.47, with 4,036,403 shares traded. This represents a 9.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is -0.82 at $5.69, with 3,273,163 shares traded. EXPR's current last sale is 162.57% of the target price of $3.5.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.62 at $19.62, with 2,761,965 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 98.1% of the target price of $20.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.56 at $9.30, with 2,267,933 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 62% of the target price of $15.001.



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.06 at $5.67, with 1,824,667 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 189% of the target price of $3.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.51 at $329.96, with 1,063,190 shares traded. This represents a 42.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.44 at $25.38, with 820,422 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 158.63% of the target price of $16.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.2 at $98.92, with 783,689 shares traded. This represents a 147.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

