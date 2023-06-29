News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 29, 2023 : JOBY, CSCO, TQQQ, TSLA, MRVL, SQQQ, SPCE, SGTX, BB, CCL, NIO, BMY

June 29, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 42.22 to 15,006.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,736,275 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +1.63 at $10.59, with 5,463,706 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.1 at $50.97, with 3,241,312 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 92.67% of the target price of $55.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.43 at $39.93, with 2,112,186 shares traded. This represents a 148.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.9801 at $260.22, with 1,895,416 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 117.48% of the target price of $221.5.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +0.82 at $60.89, with 1,797,460 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2099 at $19.44, with 1,541,184 shares traded. This represents a 3.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.11 at $4.85, with 1,539,278 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 121.25% of the target price of $4.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) is +28.61 at $32.54, with 1,497,468 shares traded. SGTX's current last sale is 464.86% of the target price of $7.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.38 at $5.39, with 944,227 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 89.83% of the target price of $6.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.12 at $17.41, with 907,881 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.15. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $9.41, with 891,945 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.83% of the target price of $11.5.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.0007 at $64.09, with 768,105 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 80.11% of the target price of $80.

