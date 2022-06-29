Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 29, 2022 : TRVI, TQQQ, NIO, SQQQ, CCL, QQQ, BBBY, LI, YMM, NOK, REV, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -19.57 to 11,618.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 88,205,417 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) is +0.77 at $2.79, with 6,244,171 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TRVI is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is unchanged at $24.83, with 4,650,280 shares traded. This represents a 16.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.46 at $20.90, with 2,993,912 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $56.76, with 2,783,305 shares traded. This represents a 101.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.85 at $9.48, with 2,603,576 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 65.38% of the target price of $14.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.1199 at $283.66, with 1,403,552 shares traded. This represents a 5.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.83 at $5.70, with 1,277,793 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 81.43% of the target price of $7.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.8099 at $36.26, with 786,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "strong buy range".



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is +0.665 at $9.88, with 602,597 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "strong buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $4.77, with 540,559 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Revlon, Inc. (REV) is -0.43 at $5.10, with 486,390 shares traded. REV's current last sale is 60% of the target price of $8.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.27 at $13.11, with 437,811 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 174.8% of the target price of $7.5.

