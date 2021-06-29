Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 29, 2021 : MRIN, AMC, SOFI, TREB, WISH, SQQQ, CCL, GE, NIO, SPCE, QQQ, CLAR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -16.6 to 14,508.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,434,593 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is +1.94 at $9.44, with 10,781,057 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.18 at $59.29, with 1,671,966 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,031.13% of the target price of $5.75.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.84 at $20.10, with 1,492,868 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "strong buy range".



Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB) is +0.0999 at $9.95, with 1,392,571 shares traded.



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is -0.04 at $14.36, with 1,170,495 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $9.25, with 1,069,788 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $26.15, with 761,225 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 87.17% of the target price of $30.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.15 at $13.04, with 724,265 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.19 at $49.21, with 558,648 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -1.83 at $53.01, with 527,360 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.67 at $353.04, with 434,356 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is unchanged at $24.33, with 385,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLAR is in the "strong buy range".

