Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 28, 2023 : BDTX, CMCSA, SQQQ, TSLA, CGTX, TQQQ, KLR, CCL, NIO, XPEV, PLTR, SPCE

June 28, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -73.68 to 14,872.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,164,478 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is -0.0915 at $6.09, with 4,181,510 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.29 at $41.77, with 3,146,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.18 at $19.96, with 2,456,969 shares traded. This represents a 6.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.17 at $252.38, with 2,021,589 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 116.57% of the target price of $216.5.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) is -0.06 at $2.44, with 1,969,766 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CGTX is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.35 at $38.91, with 1,921,497 shares traded. This represents a 141.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) is +1.95 at $6.75, with 972,819 shares traded. KLR's current last sale is 135% of the target price of $5.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.07 at $15.96, with 827,571 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.16. CCL's current last sale is 127.68% of the target price of $12.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $9.41, with 807,243 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.83% of the target price of $11.5.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.42 at $11.40, with 601,416 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 96.2% of the target price of $11.85.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.06 at $14.55, with 539,503 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 181.88% of the target price of $8.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.06 at $4.40, with 459,155 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 110% of the target price of $4.

