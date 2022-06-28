Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 28, 2022 : KZR, TQQQ, NIO, SQQQ, LI, BOXD, VG, HOOD, AMC, BABA, OXY, REV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 27.18 to 12,035.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,311,281 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) is +5.28 at $11.06, with 4,232,849 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KZR is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.08 at $27.40, with 2,550,085 shares traded. This represents a 28.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.23 at $23.18, with 1,499,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $51.92, with 1,241,335 shares traded. This represents a 84.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.51 at $39.64, with 871,090 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "strong buy range".

Boxed, Inc. (BOXD) is -0.11 at $2.30, with 838,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BOXD is in the "buy range".

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is +0.89 at $18.47, with 747,654 shares traded. VG's current last sale is 87.95% of the target price of $21.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -0.37 at $8.75, with 745,025 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 67.31% of the target price of $13.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.06 at $14.07, with 562,702 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 187.6% of the target price of $7.5.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.57 at $120.30, with 504,661 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +2.11 at $61.01, with 452,655 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.88. OXY's current last sale is 79.23% of the target price of $77.

Revlon, Inc. (REV) is +0.17 at $6.87, with 435,178 shares traded. REV's current last sale is 80.82% of the target price of $8.5.

