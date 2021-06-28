Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 28, 2021 : MRIN, SOFI, SPCE, NOK, AMC, NTLA, ABUS, WISH, MNKD, CCL, EXPR, AHT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 42.97 to 14,388.15. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,653,441 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is +1.4601 at $5.27, with 10,153,940 shares traded.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.21 at $18.29, with 5,228,538 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "strong buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +2.9055 at $58.82, with 3,308,648 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCE is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $5.47, with 2,493,635 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 95.96% of the target price of $5.7.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.33 at $55.39, with 1,736,291 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 963.3% of the target price of $5.75.



Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) is +48.07 at $136.90, with 1,176,382 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NTLA is in the "buy range".



Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is +0.51 at $3.88, with 1,096,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABUS is in the "buy range".



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.06 at $14.10, with 1,039,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is +0.58 at $5.32, with 945,969 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNKD is 8.797978; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.48 at $27.65, with 777,521 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 92.17% of the target price of $30.



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is unchanged at $7.10, with 514,339 shares traded. EXPR's current last sale is 157.78% of the target price of $4.5.



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.28 at $5.48, with 424,197 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 137% of the target price of $4.

