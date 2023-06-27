Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 27, 2023 : T, BDTX, LCID, ACIU, TSLA, TQQQ, WBA, NIO, LNC, CCL, SPCE, DAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.99 to 14,747.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,868,125 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $15.62, with 4,649,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is +1.3296 at $3.17, with 4,413,566 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BDTX is 39.600367; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.15 at $5.70, with 3,651,499 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 10.652524; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



AC Immune SA (ACIU) is +0.29 at $2.27, with 3,614,662 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACIU is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.96 at $243.01, with 2,167,598 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 112.24% of the target price of $216.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.35 at $37.76, with 2,075,791 shares traded. This represents a 134.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is -2.54 at $29.05, with 1,621,630 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 72.63% of the target price of $40.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.22 at $8.62, with 1,006,877 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.96% of the target price of $11.5.



Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is +0.06 at $24.40, with 709,306 shares traded. LNC's current last sale is 101.67% of the target price of $24.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.06 at $14.66, with 652,701 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.16. CCL's current last sale is 117.28% of the target price of $12.5.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.08 at $4.22, with 459,200 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 105.5% of the target price of $4.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +0.61 at $43.75, with 355,083 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "strong buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.