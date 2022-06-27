Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 27, 2022 : TQQQ, BOXD, SQQQ, CSCO, AXSM, AMD, NIO, QQQ, CL, RELX, UA, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 41.11 to 12,146.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 60,608,463 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.33 at $28.31, with 4,852,883 shares traded. This represents a 32.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Boxed, Inc. (BOXD) is +0.34 at $2.66, with 2,938,730 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BOXD is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.77 at $50.24, with 2,481,670 shares traded. This represents a 78.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.2 at $43.90, with 2,032,082 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 84.42% of the target price of $52.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is +11.54 at $36.00, with 1,786,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AXSM is in the "buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.7273 at $87.81, with 1,433,856 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.11 at $24.19, with 1,175,796 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.37 at $295.98, with 1,016,025 shares traded. This represents a 9.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is -0.03 at $80.35, with 977,242 shares traded. CL's current last sale is 97.99% of the target price of $82.

RELX PLC (RELX) is -0.02 at $27.19, with 827,396 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RELX is in the "strong buy range".

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) is +0.06 at $8.45, with 758,998 shares traded. UA's current last sale is 84.5% of the target price of $10.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.05 at $10.80, with 717,961 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 58.38% of the target price of $18.5.

