Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 25, 2021 : SPCE, WISH, MRIN, OSMT, PSFE, NKE, NOK, AMC, SNCR, CLOV, SQQQ, O

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 35.64 to 14,401.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,387,355 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +7.49 at $47.75, with 6,726,430 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCE is in the "buy range".



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is -0.07 at $14.32, with 3,267,903 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is -0.52 at $2.99, with 2,254,664 shares traded.



Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) is +1.32 at $4.16, with 1,772,662 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OSMT is 14.072396; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is +1.04 at $12.15, with 1,186,955 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PSFE is in the "buy range".



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +18.23 at $151.83, with 968,023 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.13 at $5.27, with 903,746 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 92.46% of the target price of $5.7.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.42 at $55.28, with 866,540 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 961.39% of the target price of $5.75.



Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) is -0.05 at $2.86, with 819,852 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SNCR is 12.633979; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is -0.2 at $13.59, with 785,587 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 90.59% of the target price of $15.001.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $9.52, with 644,730 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Realty Income Corporation (O) is +0.36 at $67.36, with 636,013 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for O is in the "buy range".

