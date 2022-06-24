Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, ZEN, NIO, REV, QQQ, BABA, LI, ET, PSNY, AAPL, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 94.83 to 11,792.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,654,586 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.63 at $25.96, with 4,038,274 shares traded. This represents a 21.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.43 at $55.42, with 2,334,360 shares traded. This represents a 96.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) is +28.75 at $86.70, with 1,885,524 shares traded. ZEN's current last sale is 72.25% of the target price of $120.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.44 at $23.49, with 1,311,055 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Revlon, Inc. (REV) is -0.43 at $6.77, with 1,178,992 shares traded. REV's current last sale is 79.65% of the target price of $8.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.21 at $287.06, with 1,018,280 shares traded. This represents a 6.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.11 at $115.22, with 931,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.62 at $40.86, with 817,400 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.14 at $9.93, with 764,831 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (PSNY) is unchanged at $11.95, with 656,997 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.13 at $139.40, with 508,873 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.23 at $9.88, with 457,106 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 53.41% of the target price of $18.5.

