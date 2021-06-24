Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2021 : MRIN, ARAV, ORPH, GTT, CLOV, SQQQ, AGTC, NOK, AMC, F, RAD, LLY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 80.2 to 14,354.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,975,028 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is +1.07 at $2.78, with 12,681,299 shares traded.



Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) is +1.68 at $7.00, with 2,869,129 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ARAV is 18.96599; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is +0.74 at $8.18, with 2,562,964 shares traded. ORPH's current last sale is 818% of the target price of $1.



GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) is +0.63 at $3.11, with 2,256,043 shares traded.GTT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.37 per share, which represents a -79 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.44 at $14.27, with 2,202,041 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 95.13% of the target price of $15.001.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $9.53, with 2,013,782 shares traded. This represents a -.73% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is +0.09 at $4.26, with 1,846,407 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AGTC is in the "strong buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.11 at $5.16, with 1,067,943 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 90.53% of the target price of $5.7.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.22 at $58.08, with 691,749 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,010.09% of the target price of $5.75.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.15 at $15.57, with 686,854 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is -2.43 at $17.99, with 493,643 shares traded. RAD's current last sale is 92.26% of the target price of $19.5.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is +18.12 at $235.22, with 457,571 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LLY is in the "buy range".

