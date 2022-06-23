Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 23, 2022 : BOXD, TQQQ, REV, SQQQ, NIO, SIGA, QQQ, BABA, LI, TSLA, ET, EPD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 53.55 to 11,581.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,327,317 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Boxed, Inc. (BOXD) is +0.41 at $2.59, with 7,376,105 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BOXD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.51 at $24.80, with 4,660,196 shares traded. This represents a 16.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Revlon, Inc. (REV) is -0.28 at $7.86, with 3,167,850 shares traded. REV's current last sale is 92.47% of the target price of $8.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.28 at $58.11, with 3,142,362 shares traded. This represents a 106.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.56 at $23.11, with 1,825,808 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is +1.26 at $13.70, with 1,505,950 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.12 at $282.79, with 1,340,439 shares traded. This represents a 5.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.7 at $108.85, with 858,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.91 at $38.71, with 742,871 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.3504 at $713.61, with 692,534 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 74.14% of the target price of $962.5.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.11 at $10.11, with 686,923 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is unchanged at $24.09, with 560,147 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EPD is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.