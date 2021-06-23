Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 23, 2021 : CLOV, WISH, AMC, F, SQQQ, NGAB, XPEV, NIO, ORPH, AAPL, GSK, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.74 to 14,291.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,327,098 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +1.3 at $13.93, with 4,662,945 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 92.86% of the target price of $15.001.



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.25 at $13.75, with 1,753,280 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.67 at $57.60, with 1,041,525 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,001.74% of the target price of $5.75.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.26 at $15.17, with 877,342 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $9.69, with 842,841 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NGAB) is +0.12 at $10.00, with 700,719 shares traded.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.01 at $42.00, with 670,431 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.95 at $45.05, with 529,457 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is +0.02 at $5.99, with 494,870 shares traded. ORPH's current last sale is 599% of the target price of $1.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $134.10, with 449,638 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is +1.73 at $40.81, with 404,297 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 87.76% of the target price of $46.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.27 at $347.84, with 399,106 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

