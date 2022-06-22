Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 22, 2022 : REV, LU, TQQQ, SQQQ, ATHA, DNAY, AMZN, QQQ, NIO, TAL, CL, HAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -184.65 to 11,362.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 58,849,974 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Revlon, Inc. (REV) is +1.91 at $7.97, with 13,105,163 shares traded. REV's current last sale is 93.76% of the target price of $8.5.



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is -0.52 at $6.30, with 11,154,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LU is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.18 at $23.20, with 5,060,887 shares traded. This represents a 8.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.82 at $62.00, with 3,264,326 shares traded. This represents a 120.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) is -5.72 at $2.73, with 2,635,219 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ATHA is 11.938301; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Codex DNA, Inc. (DNAY) is +0.43 at $2.57, with 2,425,146 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -2.3799 at $106.30, with 1,855,934 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.54 at $276.54, with 1,707,946 shares traded. This represents a 2.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.38 at $22.28, with 1,323,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.11 at $4.66, with 1,058,130 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 86.3% of the target price of $5.4.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is -0.5 at $75.96, with 826,876 shares traded. CL's current last sale is 92.63% of the target price of $82.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is -1.53 at $32.02, with 803,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.