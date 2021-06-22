Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 22, 2021 : WISH, AMC, SQQQ, CLOV, SOS, ORPH, ET, GME, AAPL, OPK, F, MIC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.39 to 14,150.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,156,611 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.16 at $13.66, with 6,137,819 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.36 at $55.33, with 2,012,780 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 962.26% of the target price of $5.75.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $9.96, with 1,475,037 shares traded. This represents a 1.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.59 at $11.83, with 1,089,947 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 78.86% of the target price of $15.001.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.31 at $3.09, with 993,401 shares traded.



Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is -0.3 at $6.22, with 654,998 shares traded. ORPH's current last sale is 44.43% of the target price of $14.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.02 at $11.03, with 437,352 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 91.92% of the target price of $12.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +18.29 at $218.66, with 424,454 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 1,249.49% of the target price of $17.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $132.33, with 408,934 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) is +0.11 at $3.89, with 347,923 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OPK is 21.239987; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.11 at $14.89, with 263,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) is +0.27 at $39.28, with 244,751 shares traded. MIC's current last sale is 93.52% of the target price of $42.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.