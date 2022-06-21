Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 21, 2022 : TQQQ, BKSY, REV, SQQQ, NIO, AAPL, QQQ, AMZN, ACAD, CCL, HAL, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 160.5 to 11,426.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 55,119,068 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.09 at $23.76, with 5,309,134 shares traded. This represents a 11.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is +0.7 at $2.73, with 5,204,891 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKSY is in the "strong buy range".



Revlon, Inc. (REV) is +0.14 at $3.87, with 4,396,310 shares traded. REV's current last sale is 45.53% of the target price of $8.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.02 at $60.94, with 2,276,072 shares traded. This represents a 116.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.12 at $21.89, with 1,936,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.12 at $133.68, with 1,900,836 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +4.3374 at $278.50, with 1,762,766 shares traded. This represents a 3.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +1.8664 at $108.09, with 997,441 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is -6.04 at $13.47, with 977,427 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ACAD is 9.359797; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.2 at $9.80, with 877,521 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending May2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.13 per share, which represents a -180 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Halliburton Company (HAL) is +0.9 at $32.59, with 834,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.84 at $106.08, with 825,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

