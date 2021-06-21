Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 21, 2021 : MNOV, AMC, WISH, ORPH, AHT, SQQQ, SOS, F, AAPL, CLNE, RLX, EDU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -1.95 to 14,047.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,148,495 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is +1.56 at $5.32, with 5,343,657 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +2.57 at $61.83, with 3,664,677 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,075.3% of the target price of $5.75.



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.75 at $12.15, with 3,372,951 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is +0.25 at $7.58, with 2,206,544 shares traded. ORPH's current last sale is 39.89% of the target price of $19.



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is -0.43 at $4.66, with 1,983,142 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 116.5% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $10.15, with 1,154,004 shares traded. This represents a 2.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.23 at $3.40, with 1,122,384 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.14 at $14.66, with 581,596 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $130.38, with 472,638 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is +0.26 at $12.04, with 436,024 shares traded. CLNE's current last sale is 104.7% of the target price of $11.5.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.23 at $8.76, with 406,590 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RLX is in the "strong buy range".



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.01 at $7.60, with 406,183 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EDU is in the "buy range".

