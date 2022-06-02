Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 2, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, IMUX, FTI, CHWY, NIO, SNY, RPTX, AI, QQQ, SNAP, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 46.83 to 12,595.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,561,253 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.48 at $32.76, with 2,582,362 shares traded. This represents a 31.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.75 at $47.75, with 1,861,863 shares traded. This represents a 69.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is -3.53 at $2.37, with 1,599,317 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.72. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMUX is in the "strong buy range".



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is -0.04 at $8.45, with 1,100,557 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTI is in the "buy range".



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +4.02 at $27.51, with 897,020 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHWY is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.29 at $17.86, with 847,284 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



Sanofi (SNY) is +0.4786 at $53.69, with 803,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNY is in the "buy range".



Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is +2.3 at $11.05, with 788,141 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.89. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RPTX is 8.367117; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -3.53 at $15.02, with 768,671 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 51.79% of the target price of $29.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.53 at $307.53, with 668,829 shares traded. This represents a 9.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.2 at $13.73, with 574,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.29 at $13.84, with 505,914 shares traded. F's current last sale is 81.41% of the target price of $17.

