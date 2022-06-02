Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 2, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, IMUX, FTI, CHWY, NIO, SNY, RPTX, AI, QQQ, SNAP, F

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 46.83 to 12,595.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,561,253 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.48 at $32.76, with 2,582,362 shares traded. This represents a 31.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.75 at $47.75, with 1,861,863 shares traded. This represents a 69.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is -3.53 at $2.37, with 1,599,317 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.72. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMUX is in the "strong buy range".

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is -0.04 at $8.45, with 1,100,557 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTI is in the "buy range".

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +4.02 at $27.51, with 897,020 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHWY is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.29 at $17.86, with 847,284 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.

Sanofi (SNY) is +0.4786 at $53.69, with 803,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNY is in the "buy range".

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is +2.3 at $11.05, with 788,141 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.89. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RPTX is 8.367117; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -3.53 at $15.02, with 768,671 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 51.79% of the target price of $29.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.53 at $307.53, with 668,829 shares traded. This represents a 9.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.2 at $13.73, with 574,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.29 at $13.84, with 505,914 shares traded. F's current last sale is 81.41% of the target price of $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TQQQ SQQQ IMUX FTI CHWY NIO SNY RPTX AI QQQ SNAP
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular