Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 2, 2021 : AMC, BB, MITO, CNST, AHT, SCYX, EXPR, MVIS, NIO, NOK, SQQQ, SHV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.48 to 13,666.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,788,968 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +6.8 at $38.84, with 24,622,764 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 971% of the target price of $4.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +2.17 at $13.73, with 8,788,263 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 183.07% of the target price of $7.5.



Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. (MITO) is +0.63 at $2.08, with 6,502,361 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MITO is in the "strong buy range".



Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) is +13.52 at $33.76, with 2,689,787 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CNST is 18.363959; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.34 at $5.23, with 1,833,055 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 174.33% of the target price of $3.



SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) is +0.22 at $10.19, with 1,073,445 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCYX is in the "strong buy range".



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is +0.09 at $4.86, with 919,709 shares traded.EXPR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.55 per share, which represents a -155 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is +1.54 at $19.49, with 739,174 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.34 at $42.00, with 727,937 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $5.25, with 702,384 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 92.11% of the target price of $5.7.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.045 at $11.14, with 560,267 shares traded. This represents a 6.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $110.50, with 498,946 shares traded. This represents a .33% increase from its 52 Week Low.

