Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 2, 2021 : AMC, BB, MITO, CNST, AHT, SCYX, EXPR, MVIS, NIO, NOK, SQQQ, SHV
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.48 to 13,666.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,788,968 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +6.8 at $38.84, with 24,622,764 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 971% of the target price of $4.
BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +2.17 at $13.73, with 8,788,263 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 183.07% of the target price of $7.5.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. (MITO) is +0.63 at $2.08, with 6,502,361 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MITO is in the "strong buy range".
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) is +13.52 at $33.76, with 2,689,787 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CNST is 18.363959; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.34 at $5.23, with 1,833,055 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 174.33% of the target price of $3.
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) is +0.22 at $10.19, with 1,073,445 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCYX is in the "strong buy range".
Express, Inc. (EXPR) is +0.09 at $4.86, with 919,709 shares traded.EXPR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.55 per share, which represents a -155 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is +1.54 at $19.49, with 739,174 shares traded.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.34 at $42.00, with 727,937 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".
Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $5.25, with 702,384 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 92.11% of the target price of $5.7.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.045 at $11.14, with 560,267 shares traded. This represents a 6.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $110.50, with 498,946 shares traded. This represents a .33% increase from its 52 Week Low.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 28, 2021 : AMC, F, NOK, PLTR, SOS, SQQQ, EXPR, AAPL, PRVB, QQQ, BYND, LIZI
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 26, 2021 : AMC, NBRV, F, GOTU, RLX, LOTZ, SQQQ, GME, PDD, NOK, AAL, LI
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 27, 2021 : AMC, SOS, F, BILI, SQQQ, IVR, LIZI, TAK, CAN, QQQ, AAL, GE
- Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 1, 2021 : AMC, CLDR, DVN, BB, NIO, F, STAY, AGTC, SQQQ, AKBA, QQQ, SCYX