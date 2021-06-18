Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2021 : ORPH, ANPC, SQQQ, AMC, CLNE, QQQ, ATHA, TAL, PLTR, EDU, NIO, GE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -60.31 to 14,103.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,445,175 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is -7.61 at $6.95, with 11,891,736 shares traded. ORPH's current last sale is 36.58% of the target price of $19.



AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is +0.88 at $5.21, with 4,924,817 shares traded. ANPC's current last sale is 65.13% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.16 at $10.11, with 2,827,490 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.03 at $60.70, with 2,501,514 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,055.65% of the target price of $5.75.



Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is +0.57 at $11.69, with 1,389,637 shares traded. CLNE's current last sale is 101.65% of the target price of $11.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.89 at $343.45, with 854,257 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) is -7.24 at $11.00, with 827,991 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATHA is in the "strong buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.5 at $21.12, with 826,533 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.06 at $25.39, with 668,228 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 133.63% of the target price of $19.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.29 at $7.92, with 598,902 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.36 at $47.00, with 563,044 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.11 at $12.89, with 556,030 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

