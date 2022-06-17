Pre-Market
REV

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2022 : REV, TQQQ, BABA, SQQQ, NIO, QQQ, JD, CCL, AAPL, NOK, ERIC, RLX

NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 87.67 to 11,215.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,684,992 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Revlon, Inc. (REV) is +1.01 at $2.96, with 12,200,667 shares traded. REV's current last sale is 34.82% of the target price of $8.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.77 at $22.63, with 5,647,909 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +11.52 at $112.97, with 2,447,990 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.9501 at $64.14, with 2,289,231 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.03 at $20.21, with 1,459,619 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.07 at $274.46, with 1,313,872 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +6 at $68.01, with 1,023,549 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.3 at $9.05, with 1,012,766 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.2399 at $131.30, with 693,863 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1 at $4.68, with 529,398 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Ericsson (ERIC) is +0.06 at $7.36, with 462,470 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 53.53% of the target price of $13.75.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.09 at $2.49, with 433,304 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 165.89% of the target price of $1.501.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

REV TQQQ BABA SQQQ NIO QQQ JD CCL AAPL NOK ERIC RLX
