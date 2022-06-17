Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2022 : REV, TQQQ, BABA, SQQQ, NIO, QQQ, JD, CCL, AAPL, NOK, ERIC, RLX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 87.67 to 11,215.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,684,992 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Revlon, Inc. (REV) is +1.01 at $2.96, with 12,200,667 shares traded. REV's current last sale is 34.82% of the target price of $8.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.77 at $22.63, with 5,647,909 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +11.52 at $112.97, with 2,447,990 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.9501 at $64.14, with 2,289,231 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.03 at $20.21, with 1,459,619 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.07 at $274.46, with 1,313,872 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +6 at $68.01, with 1,023,549 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.3 at $9.05, with 1,012,766 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.2399 at $131.30, with 693,863 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1 at $4.68, with 529,398 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Ericsson (ERIC) is +0.06 at $7.36, with 462,470 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 53.53% of the target price of $13.75.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.09 at $2.49, with 433,304 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 165.89% of the target price of $1.501.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.