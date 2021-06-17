Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2021 : ORPH, CLSD, F, AMC, SQQQ, WISH, PHAS, SE, CVAC, GOLD, NIO, TAL
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -52.77 to 13,930.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,093,901 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is -1.86 at $14.35, with 3,366,383 shares traded. ORPH's current last sale is 75.53% of the target price of $19.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) is +1.07 at $5.15, with 2,857,418 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLSD is in the "buy range".
Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.4 at $15.42, with 2,588,536 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -2.13 at $53.05, with 1,208,983 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 922.61% of the target price of $5.75.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.185 at $10.54, with 1,103,504 shares traded. This represents a 4.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.11 at $11.20, with 1,028,164 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) is +0.5 at $4.45, with 1,011,479 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PHAS is 21.001395; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Sea Limited (SE) is -1.9 at $272.88, with 1,005,959 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SE is in the "buy range".
CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is -41.33 at $53.46, with 866,198 shares traded. CVAC's current last sale is 63.64% of the target price of $84.
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is -0.82 at $21.63, with 462,894 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $44.95, with 377,025 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".
TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.55 at $23.42, with 374,796 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
