Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 16, 2023 : SPCE, SQQQ, TQQQ, SOFI, NIO, TSLA, PLTR, VECT, QQQ, SNAP, CCL, NETI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 69.97 to 15,255.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 92,265,261 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +1.8 at $5.86, with 6,136,075 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 146.5% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.22 at $18.91, with 4,192,096 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.4709 at $42.07, with 4,176,921 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.5 at $9.05, with 2,993,456 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 116.77% of the target price of $7.75.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.39 at $10.18, with 2,299,388 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.52% of the target price of $11.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.98 at $257.88, with 1,979,111 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 125.8% of the target price of $205.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.399 at $17.00, with 1,289,432 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 212.49% of the target price of $8.



VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) is +0.16 at $16.90, with 966,136 shares traded. VECT's current last sale is 99.41% of the target price of $17.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.44 at $371.70, with 907,570 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.08 at $10.74, with 869,914 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 107.4% of the target price of $10.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.26 at $16.38, with 861,168 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.35. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Eneti Inc. (NETI) is +1.4 at $13.12, with 627,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NETI is in the "strong buy range".

