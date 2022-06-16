Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 16, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, NIO, BABA, AAPL, RDBX, UBS, TJX, AMZN, CCL, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -231.47 to 11,362.3. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,750,926 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.53 at $23.37, with 10,053,732 shares traded. This represents a 3.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +3.7312 at $62.90, with 4,786,935 shares traded. This represents a 123.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.79 at $277.01, with 3,668,910 shares traded. This represents a 1.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.69 at $19.42, with 1,753,737 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.95 at $104.08, with 1,508,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.45 at $132.98, with 1,490,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +1.89 at $12.85, with 1,383,136 shares traded. RDBX's current last sale is 642.5% of the target price of $2.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.47 at $15.77, with 1,265,700 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is -0.23 at $57.40, with 1,183,734 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -2.92 at $104.75, with 918,837 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.3 at $9.54, with 828,765 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 47.7% of the target price of $20.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.32 at $11.95, with 821,145 shares traded. F's current last sale is 70.29% of the target price of $17.

