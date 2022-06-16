Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 16, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, NIO, BABA, AAPL, RDBX, UBS, TJX, AMZN, CCL, F

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -231.47 to 11,362.3. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,750,926 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.53 at $23.37, with 10,053,732 shares traded. This represents a 3.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +3.7312 at $62.90, with 4,786,935 shares traded. This represents a 123.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.79 at $277.01, with 3,668,910 shares traded. This represents a 1.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.69 at $19.42, with 1,753,737 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.95 at $104.08, with 1,508,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.45 at $132.98, with 1,490,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +1.89 at $12.85, with 1,383,136 shares traded. RDBX's current last sale is 642.5% of the target price of $2.

UBS AG (UBS) is -0.47 at $15.77, with 1,265,700 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is -0.23 at $57.40, with 1,183,734 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -2.92 at $104.75, with 918,837 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.3 at $9.54, with 828,765 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 47.7% of the target price of $20.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.32 at $11.95, with 821,145 shares traded. F's current last sale is 70.29% of the target price of $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TQQQ SQQQ QQQ NIO BABA AAPL RDBX UBS TJX AMZN CCL
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular