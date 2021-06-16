Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 16, 2021 : SPI, APRE, CATB, AMC, ARVL, SPRQ, MNKD, TAL, EDU, WISH, NIO, RBLX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 7.48 to 14,037.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,823,235 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +1.7 at $8.26, with 5,390,893 shares traded.



Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) is +2.26 at $7.11, with 5,359,019 shares traded. APRE's current last sale is 118.5% of the target price of $6.



Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) is +0.26 at $2.30, with 4,007,661 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CATB is 12.311547; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.09 at $57.95, with 3,155,757 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,007.83% of the target price of $5.75.



Arrival (ARVL) is +2.1 at $22.00, with 1,441,020 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARVL is in the "strong buy range".



Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ) is -0.02 at $9.96, with 1,208,727 shares traded.



MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is +0.34 at $4.44, with 1,035,351 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNKD is 13.763844; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -3.05 at $25.80, with 993,007 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 34.4% of the target price of $75.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is -0.84 at $8.70, with 911,758 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EDU is in the "strong buy range".



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is -0.05 at $11.22, with 884,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.98 at $44.17, with 842,798 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -9.47 at $80.33, with 615,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "strong buy range".

