Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 15, 2023 : LEJU, NIO, PLTR, XPEV, SNAP, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -124.94 to 14,880.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,874,600 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is +0.94 at $3.86, with 2,169,276 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $9.05, with 976,361 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.42% of the target price of $12.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.46 at $15.45, with 968,501 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 193.13% of the target price of $8.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.25 at $11.05, with 633,566 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 94.85% of the target price of $11.65.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.21 at $10.04, with 466,292 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 100.4% of the target price of $10.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.22 at $15.38, with 450,339 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.35. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

