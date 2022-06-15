Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 15, 2022 : REV, TQQQ, SQQQ, IQ, NIO, AMZN, SNAP, QQQ, EDU, MDLZ, UBS, GM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 99.91 to 11,411.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,103,262 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Revlon, Inc. (REV) is +0.56 at $2.43, with 6,383,773 shares traded. REV's current last sale is 28.59% of the target price of $8.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.58 at $23.81, with 4,805,749 shares traded. This represents a 5.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.63 at $62.20, with 2,814,505 shares traded. This represents a 120.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.06 at $4.61, with 2,195,194 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 61.47% of the target price of $7.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.42 at $19.08, with 1,647,111 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.9899 at $103.30, with 1,447,464 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.18 at $12.09, with 1,108,216 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.53 at $278.44, with 1,040,436 shares traded. This represents a 1.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +1.67 at $22.94, with 1,011,998 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EDU is in the "buy range".



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is unchanged at $58.47, with 809,452 shares traded. MDLZ's current last sale is 80.1% of the target price of $73.



UBS AG (UBS) is +0.34 at $16.30, with 805,842 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.33 at $33.53, with 689,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

