Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 15, 2021 : CLSD, WISH, AMC, UXIN, CLNE, CLF, RTP, ACIC, SQQQ, SIOX, RIG, FCX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -11.29 to 14,116.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,731,099 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) is +1.4799 at $4.50, with 5,740,187 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLSD is in the "buy range".



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.47 at $11.74, with 4,529,872 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.85 at $57.85, with 4,449,306 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,006.09% of the target price of $5.75.



Uxin Limited (UXIN) is +0.96 at $6.14, with 2,520,964 shares traded.



Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is +0.6099 at $11.78, with 1,378,269 shares traded. CLNE's current last sale is 102.43% of the target price of $11.5.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +0.81 at $22.95, with 1,154,625 shares traded. CLF's current last sale is 91.8% of the target price of $25.



Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) is +0.02 at $10.04, with 904,582 shares traded.



Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) is unchanged at $9.97, with 861,085 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $10.01, with 853,038 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is +0.21 at $2.73, with 837,916 shares traded.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.01 at $4.05, with 575,862 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 135% of the target price of $3.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -1.11 at $38.37, with 435,712 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".

