Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 14, 2023 : TSLA, LITE, TQQQ, LI, SQQQ, SOFI, CCL, NIO, PLTR, LUMN, AI, VVV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 5.57 to 14,906.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 125,613,368 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.39 at $263.10, with 2,867,544 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 128.34% of the target price of $205.



Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is unchanged at $53.49, with 2,418,174 shares traded. LITE's current last sale is 97.25% of the target price of $55.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2205 at $39.57, with 2,285,027 shares traded. This represents a 145.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.3498 at $32.84, with 2,173,857 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 89.97% of the target price of $36.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $20.10, with 2,120,852 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.22 at $9.76, with 2,039,299 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.26 at $15.60, with 1,442,134 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.35. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.28 at $9.17, with 1,199,592 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $16.02, with 1,084,853 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 200.25% of the target price of $8.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.2 at $2.33, with 1,018,172 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 66.57% of the target price of $3.5.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -0.27 at $42.84, with 347,280 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.62. AI's current last sale is 182.3% of the target price of $23.5.



Valvoline Inc. (VVV) is unchanged at $36.89, with 337,520 shares traded. VVV's current last sale is 92.23% of the target price of $40.

