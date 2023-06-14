News & Insights

Pre-Market
TSLA

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 14, 2023 : TSLA, LITE, TQQQ, LI, SQQQ, SOFI, CCL, NIO, PLTR, LUMN, AI, VVV

June 14, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 5.57 to 14,906.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 125,613,368 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.39 at $263.10, with 2,867,544 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 128.34% of the target price of $205.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is unchanged at $53.49, with 2,418,174 shares traded. LITE's current last sale is 97.25% of the target price of $55.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2205 at $39.57, with 2,285,027 shares traded. This represents a 145.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.3498 at $32.84, with 2,173,857 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 89.97% of the target price of $36.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $20.10, with 2,120,852 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.22 at $9.76, with 2,039,299 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.26 at $15.60, with 1,442,134 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.35. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.28 at $9.17, with 1,199,592 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $16.02, with 1,084,853 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 200.25% of the target price of $8.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.2 at $2.33, with 1,018,172 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 66.57% of the target price of $3.5.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -0.27 at $42.84, with 347,280 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.62. AI's current last sale is 182.3% of the target price of $23.5.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) is unchanged at $36.89, with 337,520 shares traded. VVV's current last sale is 92.23% of the target price of $40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
LITE
TQQQ
LI
SQQQ
SOFI
CCL
NIO
PLTR
LUMN
AI
VV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.