Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 14, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, RDBX, KMI, NIO, CCL, UBS, DAWN, COIN, BABA, F
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 116.03 to 11,404.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,328,234 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.37 at $23.45, with 4,574,078 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.96 at $63.25, with 3,384,015 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.59 at $277.00, with 1,507,462 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is -3.85 at $11.42, with 1,391,795 shares traded. RDBX's current last sale is 571% of the target price of $2.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.1199 at $18.25, with 1,158,412 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 91.25% of the target price of $20.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.43 at $16.42, with 948,447 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.01 at $9.90, with 948,239 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
UBS AG (UBS) is +0.05 at $16.10, with 805,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is -1.36 at $13.60, with 773,982 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DAWN is 11.601374; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is -3.71 at $48.30, with 693,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COIN is in the "buy range".
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.08 at $101.60, with 610,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".
Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.13 at $11.94, with 573,203 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 8, 2022 : RDBX, DIDI, TQQQ, NIO, SQQQ, NVAX, VZ, CCL, MRK, BABA, GILD, BILI
- Markets Buying Ahead of Friday's CPI Print
- Pre-Markets Down Big Again; Fed Meeting This Week
- Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 10, 2022 : SQQQ, TQQQ, BABA, DIDI, PFE, NIO, BBVA, BILI, DOCU, ERIC, QQQ, ABT