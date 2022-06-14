Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 14, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, RDBX, KMI, NIO, CCL, UBS, DAWN, COIN, BABA, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 116.03 to 11,404.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,328,234 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.37 at $23.45, with 4,574,078 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.96 at $63.25, with 3,384,015 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.59 at $277.00, with 1,507,462 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is -3.85 at $11.42, with 1,391,795 shares traded. RDBX's current last sale is 571% of the target price of $2.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.1199 at $18.25, with 1,158,412 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 91.25% of the target price of $20.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.43 at $16.42, with 948,447 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.01 at $9.90, with 948,239 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



UBS AG (UBS) is +0.05 at $16.10, with 805,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is -1.36 at $13.60, with 773,982 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DAWN is 11.601374; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is -3.71 at $48.30, with 693,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COIN is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.08 at $101.60, with 610,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.13 at $11.94, with 573,203 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.