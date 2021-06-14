Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 14, 2021 : ORPH, AMC, ETTX, RIDE, CRSR, SQQQ, FCEL, NIO, IVR, BB, SOS, AHT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 27.16 to 14,025.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,287,728 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is +1.81 at $11.14, with 4,685,242 shares traded. ORPH's current last sale is 58.63% of the target price of $19.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.3 at $50.70, with 4,206,467 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,267.5% of the target price of $4.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) is +0.55 at $3.23, with 2,297,437 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETTX is in the "strong buy range".

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is -1.69 at $9.72, with 2,083,038 shares traded. RIDE's current last sale is 121.5% of the target price of $8.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is +6.74 at $39.10, with 1,765,948 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRSR is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $10.27, with 1,095,989 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.55 at $10.03, with 1,036,658 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 105.58% of the target price of $9.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.3 at $45.98, with 803,885 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) is +0.09 at $4.34, with 634,905 shares traded. IVR's current last sale is 145.88% of the target price of $2.975.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.11 at $14.29, with 622,169 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 190.53% of the target price of $7.5.

SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.12 at $3.96, with 556,660 shares traded.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.08 at $6.52, with 532,620 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 217.33% of the target price of $3.

