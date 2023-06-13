Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 13, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, CDZI, SOFI, TSLA, NIO, PLTR, CCL, MANU, QQQ, ORCL, ACRO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 103.49 to 14,887.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,312,967 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5 at $38.99, with 3,463,947 shares traded. This represents a 142.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.26 at $20.43, with 3,215,342 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI) is -0.48 at $4.00, with 2,614,989 shares traded.CDZI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/15/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a -16 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.2599 at $9.42, with 1,980,810 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.08 at $251.91, with 1,846,806 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 122.88% of the target price of $205.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.25 at $8.65, with 1,820,441 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.43 at $16.08, with 1,611,193 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 201% of the target price of $8.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.35 at $15.07, with 1,241,788 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) is +3.15 at $23.28, with 1,028,827 shares traded.MANU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/15/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.37 at $361.86, with 940,457 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +5.92 at $122.35, with 657,516 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (ACRO) is +0.005 at $10.29, with 500,000 shares traded.

