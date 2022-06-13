Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 13, 2022 : TQQQ, BLUE, SQQQ, RDBX, DAWN, QQQ, NIO, RLX, UBS, CS, CCL, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -336.05 to 11,496.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 62,871,466 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.19 at $24.60, with 7,578,797 shares traded. This represents a -1.32% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is +2.42 at $6.15, with 5,651,224 shares traded. BLUE's current last sale is 76.88% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +4.59 at $61.11, with 4,944,770 shares traded. This represents a 117.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +4.26 at $17.46, with 3,973,473 shares traded. RDBX's current last sale is 873% of the target price of $2.



Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is +5.48 at $12.10, with 3,852,198 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DAWN is 11.601374; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -7.85 at $280.99, with 2,478,282 shares traded. This represents a .28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.81 at $17.33, with 1,534,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.11 at $2.41, with 1,285,309 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 160.56% of the target price of $1.501.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.58 at $16.28, with 1,209,615 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.05 at $6.12, with 1,205,357 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 91.34% of the target price of $6.7.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.46 at $10.59, with 1,042,657 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -5.28 at $104.56, with 1,029,023 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.