Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 12, 2023 : NIO, KDNY, TSLA, CCL, TQQQ, SQQQ, PLTR, AMD, TSLL, CVNA, XPEV, NVS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 88.51 to 14,616.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,560,973 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.36 at $8.09, with 3,128,111 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) is +13.31 at $37.30, with 2,808,610 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDNY is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.23 at $247.63, with 2,563,964 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 120.8% of the target price of $205.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.77 at $13.86, with 2,078,569 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 126% of the target price of $11.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.46 at $37.08, with 2,010,346 shares traded. This represents a 130.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.255 at $21.53, with 1,754,265 shares traded. This represents a 1.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.33 at $15.35, with 1,663,122 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 191.88% of the target price of $8.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +3.7901 at $128.71, with 1,038,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.305 at $16.19, with 899,657 shares traded. This represents a 248.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +0.4 at $19.47, with 851,751 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 177% of the target price of $11.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.85 at $9.72, with 773,165 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 83.43% of the target price of $11.65.



Novartis AG (NVS) is -0.1821 at $100.75, with 716,619 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 86.11% of the target price of $117.

