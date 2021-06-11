Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2021 : ORPH, CLOV, AMC, GBS, GRAY, PGEN, WISH, MX, NOK, AHT, CCL, IVR

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.05 to 13,978.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,641,766 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is -11.1 at $9.90, with 5,404,465 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.59 at $14.93, with 3,773,631 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 99.53% of the target price of $15.001.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +2.78 at $45.59, with 3,755,680 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,139.75% of the target price of $4.

GBS Inc. (GBS) is +1.2 at $4.83, with 2,780,305 shares traded.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) is +1.89 at $7.42, with 2,575,454 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.43. GRAY's current last sale is 164.89% of the target price of $4.5.

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) is +1.8899 at $8.88, with 2,070,643 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PGEN is 29.1933; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.24 at $10.93, with 935,994 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is +4.61 at $27.66, with 910,643 shares traded. MX's current last sale is 92.2% of the target price of $30.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0299 at $5.47, with 909,862 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 95.96% of the target price of $5.7.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.2 at $6.48, with 747,874 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 216% of the target price of $3.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.55 at $29.28, with 729,019 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 97.6% of the target price of $30.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) is -0.03 at $4.24, with 691,798 shares traded. IVR's current last sale is 142.52% of the target price of $2.975.

