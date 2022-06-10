Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 10, 2022 : SQQQ, TQQQ, BABA, DIDI, PFE, NIO, BBVA, BILI, DOCU, ERIC, QQQ, ABT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -147.56 to 12,122.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,773,809 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.47 at $50.56, with 2,200,995 shares traded. This represents a 79.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.26 at $30.25, with 2,154,629 shares traded. This represents a 21.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.61 at $114.51, with 1,634,306 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.1 at $2.46, with 1,606,746 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 15.77% of the target price of $15.6.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $51.77, with 1,344,875 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.44 at $19.26, with 1,219,255 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -0.21 at $4.73, with 1,202,559 shares traded.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +1.98 at $27.30, with 1,152,093 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 60.67% of the target price of $45.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is -21.96 at $65.40, with 1,073,495 shares traded. DOCU's current last sale is 48.44% of the target price of $135.



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.14 at $7.86, with 1,070,260 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 57.16% of the target price of $13.75.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1 at $300.40, with 862,015 shares traded. This represents a 7.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -0.09 at $112.62, with 641,774 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABT is in the "buy range".

