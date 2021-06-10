Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 10, 2021 : CLOV, WISH, IVR, CLNE, AMC, MDLY, AHT, CLF, XIN, FCEL, SQQQ, AAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -15.34 to 13,799.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,904,534 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is -0.78 at $16.14, with 6,475,843 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 107.59% of the target price of $15.001.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.43 at $11.03, with 3,714,371 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) is +0.38 at $4.54, with 3,177,399 shares traded. IVR's current last sale is 152.61% of the target price of $2.975.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is +0.18 at $13.20, with 2,960,916 shares traded. CLNE's current last sale is 114.78% of the target price of $11.5.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.69 at $47.65, with 2,855,432 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,191.25% of the target price of $4.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) is +6 at $11.84, with 2,803,380 shares traded.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.31 at $6.98, with 1,814,197 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 232.67% of the target price of $3.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +1.3 at $24.52, with 1,800,697 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) is +0.43 at $3.00, with 1,710,239 shares traded. XIN's current last sale is 43.48% of the target price of $6.9.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -1.45 at $9.82, with 1,515,300 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 98.2% of the target price of $10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $10.83, with 1,327,006 shares traded. This represents a 3.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.26 at $24.11, with 544,346 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 150.69% of the target price of $16.

